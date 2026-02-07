Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, January 29th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Extreme Networks from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 217.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,842.38. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,445,500 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,460,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 163.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,265,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,494,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 622,953 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Extreme Networks by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 959,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,813,000 after purchasing an additional 619,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

