Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,849 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 329,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 32,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 17,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $210.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon’s earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Positive Sentiment: Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon’s federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he’s “confident” the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Negative Sentiment: CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany’s cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

