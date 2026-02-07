Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,782 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 77,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 155,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Signed a memorandum with Xcel to deliver generation solutions and enable large loads across Xcel’s territories — supports demand growth and long‑term renewable/large‑load opportunities. Read More.

Positive analyst/media coverage highlighting NextEra’s dual regulated/renewables model may support investor interest and justify a premium valuation over peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Updated FY‑2025 and FY‑2026 EPS guidance: FY25 3.620–3.700 vs. consensus ~3.690; FY26 3.920–4.020 vs. consensus ~4.000 — guidance is generally in line with Street expectations, so it mainly frames near‑term earnings visibility rather than shocking the market.

Analyst coverage remains skewed toward Buy/Moderate Buy with an average target near the low‑$90s, keeping expectations elevated but not uniformly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Two senior executives sold sizable blocks of stock on Feb 4 (Charles Sieving: 30,000 shares; Ronald R. Reagan: 18,620 shares) — large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if routine. SEC filings: Read More. Read More.

Scrapped Wyoming wind project amid political/permitting headwinds — highlights regulatory/policy risk and the potential for lost near‑term project pipeline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Renewed commentary that NEE may be “overvalued” could damp momentum if investors rotate to cheaper alternatives; valuation remains a focal risk.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.95.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3%

NEE opened at $89.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,586 shares of company stock worth $17,474,707. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

