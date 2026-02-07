Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,737 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

