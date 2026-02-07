The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. EWA LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.33, for a total transaction of $43,439,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,758,150. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total value of $255,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 87,513 shares of company stock worth $83,718,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 4.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

NYSE GS opened at $929.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $278.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $909.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. HSBC set a $604.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.43.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

