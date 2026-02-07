Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. National Pension Service grew its stake in Welltower by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,691,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 161,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,759,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 416,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,058,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 63,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.80.

NYSE WELL opened at $196.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.97. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

