TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 7.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.51. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

