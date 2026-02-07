TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Broadcom Stock Up 7.1%
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $332.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.51. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $414.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,901 shares of company stock worth $284,069,237. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.28.
Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom
Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler CapEx jump supports multi‑year demand for Broadcom’s AI chips — Google and Meta signaled much larger 2026 CapEx plans, which investors view as direct upside to Broadcom’s TAM for TPUs/MTIA and other data‑center products. Broadcom and Nvidia Stocks Rise. How Google’s AI Spending Will Boost the Chip Makers.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad market tech rebound led by chip names boosted AVGO — a Friday surge in large‑cap semiconductors helped lift Broadcom as investors bought the dip after recent tech weakness. Dow jumps 1,000 points as Nvidia, Broadcom spark tech-led market comeback
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum narrative: Broadcom framed as a “Mag Seven” gatecrasher — positive press around Broadcom’s ability to challenge AI‑heavy megacap performance added to buying interest. Broadcom Rallies 6% to Challenge Magnificent Seven Dominance on Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/support — Zacks moved Broadcom to a stronger rating, providing a fresh catalyst and third‑party validation for buyers. Zacks.com
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF flows and index construction may add steady demand — new ETFs and factor funds that include AVGO can create incremental bid but are not immediate earnings drivers. Big Tech Core: New Burney ETF Packs Apple, Nvidia, Google, Broadcom Punch
- Neutral Sentiment: Contrarian views and valuation debate continue — some analysts argue the market still misprices AVGO; useful for medium/long‑term investors but mixed for near‑term trading. Broadcom: The Market Is Likely Getting It Wrong
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback concerns and analyst caution — recent coverage highlights that AVGO had pulled back earlier, and some analysts flag downside/earnings sensitivity, which keeps volatility elevated. Broadcom Stock Is Pulling Back. Here’s What Analysts Expect Next.
- Negative Sentiment: Periodic profit‑taking and headline volatility — several outlets explain why AVGO has traded down at times this week, underscoring that sentiment swings around AI narratives can reverse quickly. Broadcom (AVGO) stock trades down, here is why
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.
On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.
