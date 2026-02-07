Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 333788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Sompo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group’s core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

