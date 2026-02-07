Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 145487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $699.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

