U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 292,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 757.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $60.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.