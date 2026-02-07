Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 3,644 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $149.57. The firm has a market cap of $629.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $140.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

