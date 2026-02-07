Waterloo Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 1,915 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after acquiring an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ASML by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,285,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 448,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank Degroof cut shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,413.01 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,493.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,005.59. The company has a market capitalization of $555.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

