AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVB. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $215.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 2.3%

AVB opened at $173.68 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $230.21. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.10 and a 200 day moving average of $184.91.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $678.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 78.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 449,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,768,000 after buying an additional 67,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

