Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHC. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Cos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Bausch Health Cos stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Bausch Health Cos has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

