Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHC. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Cos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.
Bausch Health Cos Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Cos
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Cos Company Profile
Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.
The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.
