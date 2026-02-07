Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 553.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil SA is the Brazilian unit of Spain-based Grupo Santander and one of the country’s major commercial banks. Headquartered in São Paulo, the bank serves a broad client base across Brazil through an integrated network of branches, ATMs and digital channels. Its shares are represented abroad via American Depositary Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BSBR.

The bank offers a full range of financial products and services for retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate clients.

