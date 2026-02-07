Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 8.93%.The company had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Digital Turbine by 890.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 189,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 636,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company’s flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

