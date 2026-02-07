BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.83 and last traded at $77.85. Approximately 77,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 146,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

BRP Stock Up 1.8%

BRP Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.41 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000.

About BRP

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.

See Also

