G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.74 and traded as high as $30.35. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WILC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded G. Willi-Food International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, G. Willi-Food International currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

