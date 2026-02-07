Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $2.84. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 2,828,752 shares changing hands.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLNE

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,173,771 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 800,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 728,509 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $878,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,402,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 341,333 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp., founded in 1997 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California, is a leading provider of natural gas and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for the transportation sector. The company operates a network of more than 500 fueling stations across the United States and Canada, supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and RNG derived from organic waste streams. Clean Energy serves a diverse customer base that includes commercial trucking fleets, public transit agencies, refuse haulers and municipal vehicle operators.

In addition to fuel supply, Clean Energy offers turnkey station design, construction and ongoing maintenance services, as well as fueling hardware and project management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.