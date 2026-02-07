Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.82. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 3,076,454 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on IVR. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $56.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.3%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1,722.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 83.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE: IVR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities. The company’s portfolio is weighted toward agency-guaranteed RMBS issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae. By focusing on collateral backed by federal agencies, Invesco Mortgage Capital seeks to generate attractive returns while managing credit risk through securities that carry explicit or implicit government guarantees.

To enhance its portfolio yield, the company employs leverage through repurchase agreements, warehouse facilities and debt financing.

