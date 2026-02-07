Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $27.43. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $27.3590, with a volume of 48,526 shares changing hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Up 0.4%
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s payout ratio is 141.82%.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. By blending credit and equity-linked instruments, ACV aims to generate attractive yield while participating in potential upside as issuers’ share prices appreciate.
The fund is managed by Virtus Investment Partners and employs a bottom-up, research-driven process to identify opportunities across sectors and geographies.
