Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.75. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 7,649 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Deswell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Deswell Industries has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deswell Industries Trading Down 1.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 551.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. Deswell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Deswell Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: DSWL) is a China-based medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures and distributes airway management and respiratory care products. The company’s product portfolio includes laryngeal mask airways, disposable endotracheal tubes, nebulizers, oxygen therapy equipment, humidifiers and related ventilator accessories. Deswell’s devices are used in hospitals, clinics and home-care settings to support anesthesia, emergency medicine and respiratory treatment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Deswell operates multiple manufacturing facilities that comply with international quality standards, including FDA 510(k) clearances and CE markings for many of its devices.

