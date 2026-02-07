Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:GOOW) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:GOOW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.31 and last traded at $72.66. 152,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $73.46.

Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF Stock Down 2.6%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS:GOOW – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,967 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF were worth $18,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Roundhill GOOGL WeeklyPay ETF (BATS: GOOW) is an exchange-traded fund issued by Roundhill Investments that provides investors with targeted exposure to Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the parent company of Google. The fund is listed on the Cboe BATS exchange under the ticker symbol GOOW and is offered as a single-issuer vehicle designed for investors seeking concentrated exposure to one of the largest U.S. technology companies.

As indicated by its name, the ETF is structured to deliver regular distributions on a weekly schedule, which may appeal to income-oriented investors who want periodic cash flow while maintaining equity exposure to Alphabet.

