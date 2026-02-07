Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.04. Netlist shares last traded at $1.0360, with a volume of 544,173 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netlist in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Netlist Trading Up 5.2%

The company has a market cap of $318.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc is a technology company specializing in the design and development of high-performance memory and storage subsystems for enterprise and data center applications. The company’s product portfolio encompasses advanced memory modules, nonvolatile memory express (NVMe) solid-state drives and intelligent memory expansion systems. These solutions are engineered to boost memory density, bandwidth and overall system performance in hyperscale, cloud computing and high-performance computing environments.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Netlist serves customers across the Americas and Asia through a combination of direct sales and channel distribution partners.

Further Reading

