Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC – Get Free Report) shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.28. 111,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 106,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Get Brookfield Business alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBUC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Business from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Business in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBUC

Brookfield Business Stock Performance

Brookfield Business Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 119,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Business by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Brookfield Business in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000.

About Brookfield Business

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBUC) is a publicly traded operating company affiliated with the Brookfield group that focuses on owning and managing a portfolio of industrial and business services companies. The company’s model centers on acquiring established businesses and applying active operational oversight, capital investment and strategic management to improve performance and support long‑term growth.

Brookfield Business’s activities span a range of sectors within the industrial and services landscape, including manufacturing, industrial services, specialty distribution and business‑to‑business service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.