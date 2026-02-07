FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

FXCM Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. FXCM shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Global Brokerage Inc (OTCMKTS: GLBR), formerly known as FXCM Inc, is a financial services holding company that provides online foreign exchange (forex) and contracts for difference (CFD) trading. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers retail and institutional clients access to a range of global markets, including major and minor currency pairs, commodities, equity indices, metals and cryptocurrencies. Global Brokerage’s business model centers on providing leveraged trading products and execution services via proprietary and third-party trading platforms.

The company’s core offerings include its Trading Station platform, widely used for desktop, web and mobile trading, as well as support for MetaTrader 4 and other algorithmic trading interfaces.

