Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Unifi presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Unifi has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.18 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Unifi will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 40,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $141,578.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,466,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,857.50. This represents a 1.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,272 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 981,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 904,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 91,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Unifi beat the most recent quarterly EPS and revenue consensus (reported on Feb 3). The company posted smaller-than-expected losses and revenue slightly above estimates, which supports near-term credibility on execution and helps limit downside. UFI MarketBeat page

Unifi, Inc (NYSE: UFI) is a global manufacturer of polyester and nylon textured yarns and fibers, specializing in both virgin and recycled synthetic materials. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, the company serves a diverse range of end markets including apparel, athleisure, home furnishings, automotive and industrial applications. Unifi’s vertically integrated operations encompass polymer extrusion, spinning, texturing, and finishing processes designed to meet the performance and aesthetic requirements of its customers.

A key differentiator for Unifi is its REPREVE® brand, a family of certified recycled performance fibers made from post‐consumer plastic bottles and other waste streams.

