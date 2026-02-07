Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.17.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.26 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $195.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 59,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 7.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Broad-based revenue growth and management’s message that recent margin actions were deliberate to drive product relevance and brand momentum — supports a recovery if sales keep accelerating. Q3 Press Release

Broad-based revenue growth and management’s message that recent margin actions were deliberate to drive product relevance and brand momentum — supports a recovery if sales keep accelerating. Positive Sentiment: Strategic leadership move: appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America to focus on retail/wholesale execution and brand momentum in GEO’s largest market. Appointment Release

Strategic leadership move: appointment of Patrick Bourke as President, North America to focus on retail/wholesale execution and brand momentum in GEO’s largest market. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts/commentators view the share-price drop as a buying opportunity given an improved top line and a forward P/E below historical averages — a potential catalyst if margins normalize. SA Buy-the-Dip

Some analysts/commentators view the share-price drop as a buying opportunity given an improved top line and a forward P/E below historical averages — a potential catalyst if margins normalize. Neutral Sentiment: Company released slide deck and earnings materials (useful for modeling/management guidance). Investors should review the deck and call transcript for FY guidance and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Company released slide deck and earnings materials (useful for modeling/management guidance). Investors should review the deck and call transcript for FY guidance and margin cadence. Negative Sentiment: Margins and profit disappointed: multiple outlets report an earnings/margin miss tied to heavier SG&A (marketing) and one‑time wholesale bad‑debt/charges, which triggered an immediate stock selloff and analyst downgrades. Financial Post Investing.com

Margins and profit disappointed: multiple outlets report an earnings/margin miss tied to heavier SG&A (marketing) and one‑time wholesale bad‑debt/charges, which triggered an immediate stock selloff and analyst downgrades. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: an investor litigation/investigation notice was filed after the earnings release, adding uncertainty and potential headline risk. GlobeNewswire

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

