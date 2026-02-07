Flowco (NYSE:FLOC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Flowco (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowco in a research report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Flowco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

FLOC stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Flowco has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31.

In other Flowco news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 54,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,224,867.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,309.12. This trade represents a 44.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $3,419,009 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Flowco by 95.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowco by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Flowco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Flowco in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations. Our principal products and services are organized into two business segments: (i) Production Solutions; and (ii) Natural Gas Technologies.

