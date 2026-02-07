Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELPC. Scotiabank upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Trading Up 1.6%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.02. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 299,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 35,238.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel by 2,635.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel is a Brazilian utility company primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. Established in 1954, Copel operates a diversified portfolio of power plants, with a strong emphasis on hydroelectric facilities supplemented by thermal and renewable energy sources. The company’s integrated network spans the entirety of Paraná state, delivering electricity services to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a combination of high-voltage transmission lines and local distribution networks.

In addition to its core power business, Copel has expanded into telecommunications through its Copel Telecom subsidiary.

