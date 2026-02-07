HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $465.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.13.

HubSpot Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,904.50, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.50 and its 200 day moving average is $423.88. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $223.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.80 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,423.19. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $9,175,604. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 136.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

