Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) vs. N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC) Critical Comparison

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) and N-Viro International (OTCMKTS:NVIC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concrete Pumping and N-Viro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 1 0 2.25 N-Viro International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Concrete Pumping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than N-Viro International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.2% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of N-Viro International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Concrete Pumping and N-Viro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping 1.62% 2.85% 0.84% N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Concrete Pumping and N-Viro International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $392.87 million 0.83 $6.37 million $0.09 71.56 N-Viro International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than N-Viro International.

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats N-Viro International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of approximately 930 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 300 stationary pumps, and 115 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About N-Viro International

(Get Free Report)

N-Viro International Corporation markets its N-Viro Fuel technology that produces a renewable alternative fuel product out of certain bio-organic wastes. N-Viro Fuel is a patented biomass alternative energy fuel process that produces a product that has physical and chemical characteristics similar to certain coals and is created from municipal biosolids, collectable animal manure, pulp and paper sludge, and other organic wastes. The company owns and licenses the N-Viro Process, a patented technology to treat and recycle wastewater sludges and other bio-organic wastes, utilizing certain alkaline by-products produced by the cement, lime, and other industries, as well as electric utilities. Its N-Viro Process stabilizes and pasteurizes sludge; reduces odors to acceptable levels; neutralizes or immobilizes various constituents; and generates N-Viro Soil, a product that has a granular appearance similar to soil and is used in various agricultural applications. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution and resale of alkaline admixtures. N-Viro International Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Toledo, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.