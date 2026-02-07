Financial Contrast: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) versus Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 1 0 8 0 2.78 Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 0 6 0 2.71

KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.17, indicating a potential upside of 95.75%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.51%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$183.44 million ($3.95) -3.77 Enanta Pharmaceuticals $65.32 million 6.00 -$81.89 million ($3.83) -3.53

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals. KalVista Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.88% -81.87% Enanta Pharmaceuticals -125.36% -93.76% -26.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It develops Factor XIIa, an oral inhibitor for the treatment of HAE which is in preclinical trial. In addition, the company is developing an orally disintegrating tablet formulation, including KONFIDENT-KID for pediatric use with HAE; KONFIDENT-S for adolescent and adult patients with type I or type II HAE; and KONFIDENT for a potential oral therapy for HAE attacks. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.