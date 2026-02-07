Financial Survey: FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) vs. ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI)

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ZBAI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of ATIF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTI Consulting and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTI Consulting 7.20% 14.49% 8.38% ATIF N/A -59.44% -54.65%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTI Consulting 0 3 1 0 2.25 ATIF 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FTI Consulting and ATIF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

FTI Consulting currently has a consensus target price of $169.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.74%. Given FTI Consulting’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe FTI Consulting is more favorable than ATIF.

Volatility & Risk

FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTI Consulting and ATIF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTI Consulting $3.70 billion 1.50 $280.09 million $7.85 22.84 ATIF $1.20 million 5.58 -$4.60 million ($7.19) -0.97

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF. ATIF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FTI Consulting beats ATIF on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers construction and environmental solutions, data and analytics, disputes, health solutions, and risk and investigation services. The Economic Consulting segment provides antitrust and competition economics, financial economics, and international arbitration services. The Technology segment offers corporate legal department consulting; e-discovery and expertise; and information governance, privacy, and security services. The Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications, and public affairs services. It serves aerospace and defense, airlines and aviation, blockchain and digital assets, chemicals, construction and environmental solutions, energy, financial services, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality, gaming and leisure, automotive and industrial, insurance, mining, private equity, power and renewable, public sector and government contracts, real estate, retail and consumer products, telecom, media and technology, and transportation and logistics sectors. FTI Consulting, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It is also involved in merger and acquisition business advisory, post-listing compliance, management support, and related services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

