Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.1667.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Lease by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Air Lease Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:AL opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Air Lease has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Lease
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction …
Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.