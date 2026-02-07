Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.1667.

Get Air Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on AL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 155,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $9,977,218.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,482,002.23. This represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 30,160 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,905.70. This represents a 27.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,485 shares of company stock worth $45,917,986. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Lease by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $957,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AL opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Air Lease has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) is a leading aircraft leasing company that acquires commercial jet aircraft and leases them to airlines worldwide. The firm’s core business activities include direct aircraft acquisition, lease management and portfolio remarketing. By structuring sale‐and‐leaseback transactions, operating leases and secured loans, Air Lease provides flexible financing solutions that enable carriers to modernize their fleets without committing large amounts of capital to ownership.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Air Lease Corporation serves a diverse customer base spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.