Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) vs. BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Financial Contrast

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BitFuFu and Global Arena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 1 2 3 0 2.33 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 0.00

BitFuFu currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 130.26%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than Global Arena.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million 0.96 $53.96 million $0.39 6.82 Global Arena $1.27 million 0.00 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

This table compares BitFuFu and Global Arena”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 13.57% 16.60% 7.05% Global Arena N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BitFuFu beats Global Arena on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Global Arena

(Get Free Report)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.