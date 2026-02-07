Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.0588.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 236.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 29.9% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in Pfizer by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 109,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

