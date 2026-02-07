Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $137.67 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $138.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a market cap of $84.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 37,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,272,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 573.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 810.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Earnings Beat Article

Q1 beat and raised guidance — JCI reported $0.89 EPS vs. $0.84 expected and revenue above estimates; management set FY‑2026 EPS at $4.70 and Q2 at $1.11, which compressed uncertainty and underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Backlog / Data‑Center Demand

Record backlog and strong order growth — Company cited an ~ $18.2B backlog and double‑digit order growth, with data‑center and cooling projects boosting revenue visibility and margins. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Wells Fargo Note

Analyst support — Wells Fargo moved JCI to Overweight and raised its target (signals institutional confirmation of the beat and guidance). Positive Sentiment: Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. SEC Filing

Insider buying — Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares (~$1.01M), increasing his stake ~25.6%, a constructive vote of confidence after the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment).

Heavy call‑option activity — Unusually large call buying (~19k calls) points to short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases volatility but confirms bullish sentiment). Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho update — Mizuho raised its price target but kept a Neutral rating; this is mixed and less impactful than an outright upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. PR Newswire

Investor outreach — CFO presentations at Citi and Barclays conferences (Feb. 19) increase transparency and could extend the momentum if management provides bullish color. Negative Sentiment: Executive share sale disclosed — A large VP sale (~$6.08M) was reported recently; some investors view such sales as profit‑taking or rebalancing and it can temper sentiment. Insider Sale

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

