Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.71.

Jabil Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of JBL opened at $258.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. Jabil has a 12 month low of $108.66 and a 12 month high of $260.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 2.26%.Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.77, for a total value of $102,870.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,200,068.11. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,800. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 181,529 shares of company stock valued at $42,145,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,157.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,964,000 after buying an additional 1,339,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 224.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,898,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,119,000 after buying an additional 1,313,338 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 107.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,319,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,594,000 after buying an additional 682,899 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,710,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

