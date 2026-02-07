Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.65 and traded as low as C$18.62. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$18.65, with a volume of 27,719 shares traded.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.65.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars. It operates 105 Keg restaurants in Canada and the United States. The Keg Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

