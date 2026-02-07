Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39 and traded as high as GBX 1.70. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.70, with a volume of 2,649,805 shares changing hands.

Get Europa Oil & Gas alerts:

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of £15.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.39.

Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland bought 138,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £2,779.94. Corporate insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Europa Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Europa Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.