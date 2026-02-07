AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.31 and traded as low as $111.51. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $113.15, with a volume of 2,179 shares trading hands.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a PE ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average is $113.31.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.04%.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates as a wholesale distributor of tobacco, vaping products and convenience store items. The company’s core portfolio includes cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, e-liquids, snacks, beverages and general merchandise. Through its network of regional warehouses and dedicated delivery fleet, AMCON serves convenience stores, independent retailers, gas stations and small grocery outlets, offering daily restocking and inventory management solutions tailored to each customer’s needs.

Covering multiple states across the Southeastern and South Central United States, AMCON maintains distribution points in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and portions of Florida and Texas.

