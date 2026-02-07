Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.05 and traded as high as $14.77. Mistras Group shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 106,106 shares changing hands.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MG

Mistras Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $463.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.94 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions and services, with a primary focus on nondestructive testing (NDT), inspection, and monitoring of critical infrastructure and industrial assets. The company’s offerings span a wide range of techniques—such as ultrasonic testing, eddy current detection, magnetic particle inspection, radiography and acoustic emission—to help clients in energy, petrochemical, aerospace, manufacturing and other sectors identify and address potential failures before they occur.

In addition to traditional NDT services, Mistras delivers engineered materials solutions, including composite repairs and specialty coatings, along with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.