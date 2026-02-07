CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $4.20. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 82,525 shares traded.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVV

CVD Equipment Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 million, a PE ratio of -205.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of CVD Equipment worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

(Get Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) designs, manufactures and markets custom vacuum deposition systems used to create thin-film coatings and advanced materials for semiconductor, optoelectronic and related industries. Established in 1992 and headquartered in the United States, the company leverages proprietary chemical vapor deposition (CVD), plasma-enhanced CVD, metal-organic CVD (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD) and physical vapor deposition (PVD) technologies to support both research and production applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes single- and multi-chamber reactors for the deposition of silicon, III-V compounds, metal oxides and other specialty materials, along with fluid-bed reactors for nanoparticle synthesis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.