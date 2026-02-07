Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Vaso Corporation (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.1920. Vaso shares last traded at $0.1860, with a volume of 166,857 shares changing hands.

Vaso Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.91%.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed network security services.

