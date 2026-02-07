Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $14.83. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 77,470 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.
In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.
