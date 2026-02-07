Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $14.83. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 77,470 shares trading hands.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 8.8%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.86 million during the quarter. Sify Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sify Technologies Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sify Technologies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Limited is an India‐based provider of integrated information and communications technology solutions, catering primarily to enterprise and government clients. The company’s core offerings include network services, data center hosting, cloud computing, managed security, unified communications, and digital transformation solutions. Sify’s end-to-end portfolio is designed to support critical IT infrastructure, enabling clients to scale operations, improve reliability, and accelerate technology adoption.

In the networking domain, Sify operates a nationwide IP‐MPLS backbone with extensive fiber infrastructure and a global internet peering footprint.

