Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Deer Consumer Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:DEER – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Deer Consumer Products shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Deer Consumer Products Trading Down 100.0%

Deer Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deer Consumer Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs. Deer Consumer Products also offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers, rice cookers, and toasters. The company sells its products to consumer product companies internationally; and to retail stores through agents in the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deer Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deer Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.