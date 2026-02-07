Ucore Rare Metals (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $5.88. Ucore Rare Metals shares last traded at $5.7375, with a volume of 379,613 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on UURAF shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ucore Rare Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ucore Rare Metals in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc is a Canadian mineral exploration and technology development company specializing in rare earth elements (REE) and other critical metals. The company’s flagship asset is the Separation Rapids Rare Earth Project in Ontario, where it is advancing resource definition, metallurgical testing and environmental studies. Ucore’s exploration portfolio also includes satellite targets for nickel, copper and uranium, reflecting a strategic focus on metals that underpin high-technology, clean-energy and defense applications.

Beyond exploration, Ucore is developing proprietary separation and processing technologies to establish a domestic supply chain for rare earth oxides.

