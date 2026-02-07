Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$115.22 and traded as high as C$132.10. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$131.99, with a volume of 8,236,052 shares trading hands.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$126.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$119.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$122.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.80%.The firm had revenue of C$16.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.2160149 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.