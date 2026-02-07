ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $23.42. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 2,396,782 shares trading hands.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 1.1%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCO. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 25.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.