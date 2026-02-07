ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.64 and traded as high as $23.42. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 2,396,782 shares trading hands.
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Heightened geopolitical risk and talk of possible U.S. strikes on Iran keeps traders on edge, supporting oil volatility and lifting leveraged crude plays. Crude Oil Analysis – Crude Oil Continues to Look for Clarity as Iranian Strikes Loom
- Positive Sentiment: Union pressure at major U.S. refineries (BP’s Whiting workers told to prepare for strike/lockout) raises potential for downstream supply disruption, which can support crude and refined-product futures. Union asks workers at BP’s Whiting, Indiana, oil refinery to prepare for strike or lockout
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term trader positioning ahead of U.S.–Iran talks has led to rebounds in WTI/Brent as some participants bet no near-term diplomatic resolution, benefiting leveraged crude ETFs. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Rebounds As Traders Focus On U.S. – Iran Talks
- Neutral Sentiment: Technicals show crude reclaiming its 200-day moving average and holding key support near mid-$60s — this can amplify moves in either direction depending on follow-through. Crude Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Above 200-Day Signals Upside Potential
- Neutral Sentiment: Near-term WTI price tests around $64–$65: a break higher would boost UCO further, while a failure would likely see leveraged declines — so momentum is fragile. Natural Gas and Oil Forecast: WTI Pauses Near $65 – Break Higher or Fade Back?
- Negative Sentiment: Diplomatic progress — U.S. and Iran agreeing to talks in Oman and related de‑escalation headlines — has removed some risk premium and pressured prices, a headwind for leveraged oil ETFs. US oil prices fall ahead of US-Iran talks
- Negative Sentiment: Saudi Arabia cut its flagship crude price to Asia for the fourth straight month, signaling supply/demand caution that can weigh on spot prices and thus on UCO. Saudi Arabia Cuts Flagship Oil Price to Asia for Fourth Straight Month
- Negative Sentiment: United Steelworkers approved a national agreement with Marathon, reducing the chance of broader refinery labor disruptions — this lowers a potential supply shock premium priced into crude. Union approves national agreement negotiated with marathon for 30,000 oil industry workers
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. Energy Secretary commented that a well-supplied market limits the risk of big price spikes from Iran tensions, suggesting policy/diplomatic factors could keep prices contained. Trump has leverage over Iran thanks to low oil prices, Energy Secretary says
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Up 1.1%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil
ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.
